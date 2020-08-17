XEL (XEL) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, XEL has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a market cap of $506,571.42 and $601.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005148 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official website is xel.org

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

