Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1,626.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 142,617 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Xylem worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,568,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after acquiring an additional 825,441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,841,000 after acquiring an additional 354,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Xylem by 34.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,663,000 after acquiring an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.22. 16,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.