Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.61 Million

Brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will report $692.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $690.91 million to $694.30 million. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $771.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

ELAN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. 4,953,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,143. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90.

In other news, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at $992,575.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846,120 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,886,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448,327 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,266 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

