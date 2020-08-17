Zacks: Analysts Expect Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. Alamos Gold reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.23.

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 159,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,278. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,010,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after purchasing an additional 168,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,554,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 310,914 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,176,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,576,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

