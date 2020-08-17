Zacks: Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%.

SCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Securities upgraded Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $91,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,730 over the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 40,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.