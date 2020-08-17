Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.47. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $51.67 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,425.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Insiders have sold 296,787 shares of company stock worth $20,987,688 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

