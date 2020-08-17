Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will post $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. Hertz Global reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.86). Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

HTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

In other news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $27,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,657.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $79,472.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,549.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,414,173 shares of company stock worth $39,981,724 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Hertz Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 83,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

HTZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 225,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,787,699. The company has a market capitalization of $219.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

