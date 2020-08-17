Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. HP posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Insiders bought a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of HP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,839,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. HP has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

