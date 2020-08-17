Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the lowest is $2.09. Snap-on posted earnings of $2.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.14. The stock had a trading volume of 411,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average of $134.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

