Zacks: Brokerages Expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) to report $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $2.83. Athene posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $6.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.68 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ATH stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. 1,267,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Athene has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Athene by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Athene by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Athene by 88.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Athene by 105.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

