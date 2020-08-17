Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.45. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 303,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,157. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 76.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,814.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 220,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 209,312 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.