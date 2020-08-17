Zacks: Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HONE shares. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of HONE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,782. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $550.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

