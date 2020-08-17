Zacks: Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Interface reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TILE. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 1,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,725. The company has a market cap of $481.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. Interface has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Interface by 12.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,148,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,803,000 after buying an additional 353,113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Interface by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Interface by 272.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 51,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Interface by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 898,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

