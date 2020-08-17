Zacks: Brokerages Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.10. OSI Systems reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OSI Systems.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

OSIS stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $77.33. 59,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,950. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

