Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. Perspecta posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRSP. Wedbush lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

PRSP traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,574. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 28.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $223,000.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.