Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Sell

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.87. 90,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,688. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $234.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 33.69, a current ratio of 33.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 165,036 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

