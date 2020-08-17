Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) to Hold

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASEKY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS ASEKY remained flat at $$29.63 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 859. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

