Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Buy

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

AOSL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. 5,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,045. The company has a market cap of $286.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 2.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 304,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 927,794 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

