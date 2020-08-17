Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Buy

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Audioeye in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.07. 1,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,316. Audioeye has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Audioeye had a negative net margin of 55.68% and a negative return on equity of 399.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Audioeye will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Audioeye news, Director Alexandre Zyngier acquired 16,260 shares of Audioeye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $150,079.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Audioeye by 223.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Audioeye by 76.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Audioeye in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Audioeye in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Audioeye in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

