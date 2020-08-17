ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0370

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004919 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002553 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000064 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

