Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $150.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.86.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,579. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

