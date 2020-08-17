Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,624 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.03% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $224,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ZION. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.