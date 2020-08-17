ZTCoin Tops One Day Volume of $2.97 Million (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039254 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.67 or 0.05628260 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00014867 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00048180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003184 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

