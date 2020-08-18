$0.10 EPS Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.05). Planet Fitness reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $1,304,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 671.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.82. 49,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,517. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

