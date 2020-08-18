$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.30. Tristate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Dolan acquired 9,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,423 shares of company stock valued at $412,103. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 153,364 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 645,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 385,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 578,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.88. 7,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $455.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.94.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

