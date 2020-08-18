-$0.20 EPS Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. 2,164,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

