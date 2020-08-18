-$0.22 EPS Expected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is $0.07. Xencor posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Xencor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

XNCR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,316. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Xencor by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,068,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,986,000 after acquiring an additional 378,798 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 2,695.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 391,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 377,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,767,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 322,273 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 907,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 291,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Xencor by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 463,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 280,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

