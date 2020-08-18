-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 145,097 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 145,097 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 503,770 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,028,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 633,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

MCRB stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.32. 66,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,562. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.04. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

