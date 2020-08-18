-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.16). Mastercraft Boat posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercraft Boat.
MCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. 194,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $415.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $23.53.
Mastercraft Boat Company Profile
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.
Featured Article: Liquidity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercraft Boat (MCFT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.