-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.16). Mastercraft Boat posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercraft Boat.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

MCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. 194,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $415.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.