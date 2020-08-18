-$0.31 EPS Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 189,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,539. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $542,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,158,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 920,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 156,694 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 67,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 156.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 64,603 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

