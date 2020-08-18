-$0.31 EPS Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 189,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,539. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $542,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,158,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 920,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 156,694 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 67,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 156.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 64,603 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.