$0.34 EPS Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $2,547,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $289,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,994 shares of company stock worth $11,328,995. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,391,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,059,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,628,000 after buying an additional 199,439 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,845,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,033,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,340,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,014,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 324,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,450. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

