-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. Calyxt reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 392.49% and a negative return on equity of 77.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLXT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calyxt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. National Securities downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Calyxt by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Calyxt in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Calyxt in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Calyxt by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Calyxt by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $241.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.29. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

