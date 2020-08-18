$0.40 EPS Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.11. 196,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.71 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

