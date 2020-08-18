-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) to post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Party City Holdco reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.

Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. 5,426,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 69,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $134,287.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 378,977 shares of company stock worth $674,144 in the last ninety days. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 60,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

