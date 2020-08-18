$0.55 EPS Expected for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.65. 218,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of -239.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 77,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 37,513 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 725,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after buying an additional 81,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.