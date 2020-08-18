-$0.79 EPS Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will report ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($1.30). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BofA Securities began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.95.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $162,663.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,114 shares of company stock worth $2,682,317 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,038,000 after acquiring an additional 772,248 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,483,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,436 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.