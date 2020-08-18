-$0.79 EPS Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will report ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($1.30). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BofA Securities began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.95.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $162,663.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,114 shares of company stock worth $2,682,317 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,038,000 after acquiring an additional 772,248 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,483,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,436 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.