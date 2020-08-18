$0.83 EPS Expected for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Welltower posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

WELL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 82,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,476. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 84.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $40,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

