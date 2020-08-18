$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Paypal posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

PYPL stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.88. 274,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,010,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

