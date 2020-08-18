$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Autohome posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATHM. China International Capital upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Macquarie cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth $74,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 28.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth $107,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.92. 223,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. Autohome has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $100.10.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

