-$1.23 EPS Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report earnings per share of ($1.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.47). Cinemark posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 346%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($3.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

CNK stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. 23,098,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,247. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

