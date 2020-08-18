$1.51 EPS Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Lennar posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $7.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lennar by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,388 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Lennar by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 478,019 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lennar by 2,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,002,000 after purchasing an additional 117,440 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,490,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.17. 2,990,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.