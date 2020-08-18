$10.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will post $10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.26 and the lowest is $9.88. Cable One reported earnings per share of $8.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $45.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $44.98 to $45.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $47.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.42 to $51.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total transaction of $589,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,117 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cable One by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cable One by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 158,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,100,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 140.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO stock traded down $24.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,903.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,806.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,727.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

