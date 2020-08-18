1,006 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.22.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.97. 7,864,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,755,359. The company has a market cap of $646.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

