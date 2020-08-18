108,908 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 801.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 663,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 250,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 674.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.88. 1,129,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

