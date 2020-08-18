11,750 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Mountain Road Advisors LLC

Mountain Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,000. Markel accounts for about 10.4% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 17.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

MKL traded down $23.68 on Monday, hitting $1,073.50. 20,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $974.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,002.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

