$12.47 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will post sales of $12.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.44 billion and the lowest is $10.88 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $49.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.25 billion to $51.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.37 billion to $56.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Accident Compensation Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 69,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $133.90. 42,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average of $112.96.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

