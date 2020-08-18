$122.50 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce $122.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $126.70 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $135.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $492.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.42 million to $497.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $526.63 million, with estimates ranging from $515.28 million to $534.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 70,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 340,210 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.94. 22,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,401. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

