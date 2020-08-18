129,306 Shares in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,000. Concho Resources makes up about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Concho Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 214.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 18.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 390,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 60.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXO shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CXO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.90. 1,469,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

