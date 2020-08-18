12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $35.70 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 9.9% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $35,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,284,000 after purchasing an additional 101,488 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Dollar General by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 477,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.73. 1,901,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,839. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $202.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

