135,502 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.2% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 137,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock remained flat at $$64.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,315,129 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.